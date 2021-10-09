Polar (POLARV3) Trading 32.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Polar (CURRENCY:POLARV3) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Polar coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Polar has a market capitalization of $323,944.58 and $3,105.00 worth of Polar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polar has traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00067428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00136417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00087602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,476.67 or 1.00109141 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.38 or 0.06392047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Polar Profile

Polar’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,346,551 coins. Polar’s official Twitter account is @polarisdefi

Polar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

