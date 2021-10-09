PolkaCover Achieves Market Cap of $6.45 Million (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaCover coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaCover has a market cap of $6.45 million and $446,563.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00067032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.06 or 0.00138930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00089725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,820.26 or 1.00138816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.66 or 0.06484082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PolkaCover

PolkaCover’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaCover should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaCover using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

