PolkaDomain (NAME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $862,104.02

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular exchanges. PolkaDomain has a total market cap of $862,104.02 and approximately $1,734.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00066458 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00139590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00089621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,984.09 or 1.00225015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.85 or 0.06474309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,105,849 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

Buying and Selling PolkaDomain

