Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1,259.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 423.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pool by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $446.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $474.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $500.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.83.

In related news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.50, for a total transaction of $1,582,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

