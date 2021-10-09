Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 265,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.66% of Pool worth $121,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 154.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Pool in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the second quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pool by 3.7% in the second quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 8,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of POOL stock opened at $446.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $474.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.04. Pool Co. has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $500.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.83.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total value of $4,226,690.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,358 shares in the company, valued at $33,603,257.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $7,237,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,725,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.