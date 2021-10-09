Poolz Finance One Day Volume Reaches $1.16 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $7.77 or 0.00014106 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $21.24 million and $1.16 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00063999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00141238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00092646 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 81% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,036.44 or 0.99873655 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.97 or 0.06351329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,731,815 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.