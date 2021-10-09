Poolz Finance Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $21.24 million and $1.16 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.77 or 0.00014106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00063999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00141238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00092646 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 81% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,036.44 or 0.99873655 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.97 or 0.06351329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,731,815 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

