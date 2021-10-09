Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,325 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Portland General Electric worth $10,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POR. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Several research firms have commented on POR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

In related news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

