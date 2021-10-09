Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.62. Post reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on POST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POST. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 14.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 1,357.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 1.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,386,000 after purchasing an additional 37,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.33. The stock had a trading volume of 558,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,623. Post has a 12-month low of $85.12 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

