PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0126 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $1,628.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,961.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,604.60 or 0.06558414 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.97 or 0.00329259 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $617.82 or 0.01124088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00103014 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.51 or 0.00508550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.85 or 0.00339962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.84 or 0.00327218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005118 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,852,858 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.