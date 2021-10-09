PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0127 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $1,067.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,838.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.72 or 0.06442012 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.75 or 0.00327780 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.02 or 0.01106915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00100153 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.56 or 0.00502497 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.76 or 0.00342388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.86 or 0.00324341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005230 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,853,556 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

