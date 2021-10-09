PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.00 Million

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and $1.34 million worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00049422 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.06 or 0.00230820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00102254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00012188 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Profile

PTF is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Trading

