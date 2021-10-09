PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,713,861 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.46% of PPL worth $745,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in PPL by 12.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 11.1% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 94,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 9.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 11.8% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in PPL by 28.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 69,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

PPL opened at $28.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

