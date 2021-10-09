PRIA Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. PRIA has a market cap of $178,575.21 and approximately $330.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIA coin can now be bought for about $2.57 or 0.00004732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PRIA has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00049636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.14 or 0.00228126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00012381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00101213 BTC.

About PRIA

PRIA is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . PRIA’s official website is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

