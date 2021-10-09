Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 18,604 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,366 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,604 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Kearny Financial worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 37,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 69,197 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,925 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 51,659 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRNY opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

