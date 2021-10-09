Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,946 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 39.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 73.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 148,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFSC opened at $47.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.39. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $97.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.45 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at $548,332.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

