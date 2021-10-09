Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,824 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of First Busey worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.09. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $97.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 29.33%. Analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

