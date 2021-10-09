Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 958,015 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nuance Communications by 917.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN opened at $55.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $55.35.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

