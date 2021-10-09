Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Citi Trends as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 21.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total value of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,224.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $283,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,290. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends stock opened at $74.18 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.39.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $237.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTRN shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

