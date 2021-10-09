Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,194 Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,194 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Co-Diagnostics worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CODX stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of -3.17. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 65.33% and a net margin of 47.98%. The business had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

