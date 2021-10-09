Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 77.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,258 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,967,000 after acquiring an additional 510,573 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.79.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.37. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $67.19. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of -134.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.