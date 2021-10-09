Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 21,970 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,970 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 5.3% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 8.5% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 135.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VST shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Shares of VST opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.