Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,739 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,861,000 after purchasing an additional 666,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,928,000 after purchasing an additional 132,329 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 28.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,397,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,078,000 after purchasing an additional 538,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,372,000 after purchasing an additional 174,042 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $255.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a PE ratio of 77.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.11 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.15.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total transaction of $30,241,055.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total transaction of $496,653.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,649 shares of company stock worth $75,552,042 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

