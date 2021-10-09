Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.13 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 984.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,948,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,108 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $166,729,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 5,287,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,021,000 after buying an additional 1,019,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,032,000 after buying an additional 1,002,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 925.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,563,000 after buying an additional 789,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $156.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $162.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

