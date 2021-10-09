Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 39,514 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 307.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,514 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $75.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

