Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.23.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 270,259 shares of company stock worth $90,266,730 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EL opened at $311.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.59. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

