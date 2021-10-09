PRIZM Market Cap Achieves $16.23 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. PRIZM has a total market cap of $16.23 million and approximately $10,731.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001686 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000059 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,882,000,185 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.