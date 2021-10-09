Project Pai (PAI) Hits Market Capitalization of $22.11 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $22.11 million and approximately $337,406.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00106151 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00021962 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000048 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002345 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,780,186,070 coins and its circulating supply is 1,577,095,269 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

