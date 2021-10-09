Project WITH (WIKEN) Price Hits $0.0107 on Top Exchanges

Project WITH (CURRENCY:WIKEN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Project WITH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Project WITH has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. Project WITH has a market cap of $9.10 million and $1.52 million worth of Project WITH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00049257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.81 or 0.00228363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00101526 BTC.

Project WITH Coin Profile

WIKEN is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2019. Project WITH’s total supply is 1,057,786,429 coins and its circulating supply is 853,061,998 coins. Project WITH’s official website is projectwith.io . The official message board for Project WITH is medium.com/projectwith . Project WITH’s official Twitter account is @Project_WITH_

According to CryptoCompare, “Project WITH is a platform that supports the career development of sports players by utilizing blockchain technology, provides clubs with the optimum window to scout players, and provides fans with the platform of interaction and sharing information that was previously unavailable. “

Project WITH Coin Trading

