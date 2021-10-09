Prometeus Price Reaches $18.55 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $18.55 or 0.00033818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $305.19 million and $10.86 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00050140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00230893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00102110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

