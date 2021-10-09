ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,740 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of McGrath RentCorp worth $10,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 40.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 95.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $218,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 14.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.