ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,823 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,074 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of International Bancshares worth $10,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in International Bancshares by 2,465.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.27. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 38.40%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

