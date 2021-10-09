ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,494 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.89% of Standex International worth $10,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SXI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $62,439.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SXI. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of SXI opened at $104.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $59.14 and a 52 week high of $108.17.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.73 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.87%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

