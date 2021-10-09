ProShare Advisors LLC Has $10.22 Million Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 1,600.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,257 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,832 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of First Merchants worth $10,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Merchants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,019,000 after purchasing an additional 237,805 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

FRME stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.29.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

