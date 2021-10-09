ProShare Advisors LLC Has $10.42 Million Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,484 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $10,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in Twitter by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $486,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $265,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,677 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,508 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR opened at $63.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

