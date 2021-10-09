ProShare Advisors LLC Has $10.46 Million Stock Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 1,530.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,910 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $10,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 60.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 749,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 280,954 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 72.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 258,649 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 29.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,003,000 after acquiring an additional 247,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,906,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,832,000 after acquiring an additional 239,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,667,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,870,000 after acquiring an additional 205,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KW. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

NYSE KW opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.26 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 86.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

