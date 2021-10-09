ProShare Advisors LLC Has $10.61 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,418 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $10,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 35.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.