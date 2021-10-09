ProShare Advisors LLC Has $10.70 Million Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 1,034.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,625 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,485 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Simmons First National worth $10,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 24.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $30.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $194.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.32 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

