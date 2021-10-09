ProShare Advisors LLC Has $10.77 Million Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,134 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $10,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.82. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.39. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $86.75 and a 12-month high of $133.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPK. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,468 shares of company stock worth $325,891. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

