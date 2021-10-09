ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,684,000 after purchasing an additional 266,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,583,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,892,000 after purchasing an additional 44,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $240.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.91 and a 12 month high of $263.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.07. The company has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.14.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

