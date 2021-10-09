ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,524 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Lindsay worth $10,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 9.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lindsay by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

LNN opened at $160.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.72. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.