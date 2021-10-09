ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 221,743 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 1,801.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,055 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $10,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter worth $101,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter worth $836,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 767,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,850,000 after acquiring an additional 65,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

SASR stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.