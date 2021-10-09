ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 2,950.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 402,386 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.73% of Griffon worth $10,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GFF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Griffon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Griffon by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Griffon by 3.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Griffon by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $198,313,000 after purchasing an additional 374,208 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Griffon by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Griffon alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE:GFF opened at $25.40 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $646.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.