ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 881.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,023 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of CNO Financial Group worth $10,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 36.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:CNO opened at $25.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.