ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 1,312.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,207 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Worthington Industries worth $10,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $732,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,903 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,718.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $579,222.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,497,468.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,497 shares of company stock valued at $766,542. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WOR opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.77 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.91.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on WOR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.