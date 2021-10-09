ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,617 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of WesBanco worth $10,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 12.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 16,453 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in WesBanco by 13.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,855,000 after buying an additional 296,406 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,345,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of WSBC opened at $36.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

