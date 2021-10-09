ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 10,423 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,423 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Horace Mann Educators worth $10,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HMN. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 671,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 47,036 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,665 shares of company stock worth $708,270 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $33.64 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.