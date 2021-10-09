ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 44,616 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,616 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Brady worth $10,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Brady by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 252,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brady by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 45,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brady by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter worth about $1,577,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRC opened at $50.80 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $54.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Brady Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

