ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 67,920 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 67,920 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Northwest Bancshares worth $10,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after buying an additional 194,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 873,028 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 430,720 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $150.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,709. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

