ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 77,563 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,563 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of South Jersey Industries worth $10,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of SJI stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

SJI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.